Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Graham worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Graham by 18,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Graham by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $456.94 million, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.85.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.