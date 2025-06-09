International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Conagra Brands by 86.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.14. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 205.88%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

