Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Stake Lifted by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Point Credit worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,001. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 1.8%

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $607.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -420.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 price objective on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

