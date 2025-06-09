Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 110,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

