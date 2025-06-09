Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7%

CTVA stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

