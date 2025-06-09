Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 67,850 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,850 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,564,000 after buying an additional 182,353 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 468,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after buying an additional 172,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 139,576 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of REYN stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,212.58. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $111,005.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,619.34. The trade was a 27.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,766 shares of company stock worth $572,402 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

