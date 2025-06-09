JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.45 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

