Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Cencora by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cencora by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,582,297 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $289.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.37. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

