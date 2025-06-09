Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $151,000 Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 739,506 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 107,951 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 905.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 422,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.12%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

