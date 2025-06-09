Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,732,000 after buying an additional 156,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,453,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after acquiring an additional 747,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $71.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

