Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $87.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

