Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $947,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $10,366,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,196 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $230.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.06 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

