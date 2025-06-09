Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,989,000 after purchasing an additional 318,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $481.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.