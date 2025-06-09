Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 97,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $56.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

