Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $5.53 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 116,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

