Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 17,939 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,010.8% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,969.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

