Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $921,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $89.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $89.66.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

