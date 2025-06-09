Regatta Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.4%

CoStar Group stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.34 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $83.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

