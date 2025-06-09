EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,046,000 after buying an additional 102,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $490.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.37. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,748. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.50.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

