Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Timken were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 400.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Timken Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $71.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $90.49.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.