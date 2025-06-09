Bridge City Capital LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,782 shares during the period. A10 Networks makes up 2.1% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in A10 Networks by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $18.26 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.38.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

