Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.88 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

