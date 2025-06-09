JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 137,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

