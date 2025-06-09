iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Increased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 65,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

