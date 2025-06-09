Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 32,235 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

