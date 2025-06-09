Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 1,605 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after purchasing an additional 820,513 shares during the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,385,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,924,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,261.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 662,564 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

