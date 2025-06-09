Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Ferrari by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $482.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.56 and a 200-day moving average of $450.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $509.13.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.69% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.