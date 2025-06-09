City Holding Co. Buys 179 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.25.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $326.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.