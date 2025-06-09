Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $18,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,897,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,364,000 after purchasing an additional 206,980 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

