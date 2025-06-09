Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $5.39 Million Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 270,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 63,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

