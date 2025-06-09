Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,981,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,712,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $489.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.45 and a 200 day moving average of $473.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Moody's Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

