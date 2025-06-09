Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $22.87 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 263.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

