Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 70.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 983,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,826,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECK. National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.0%

TECK opened at $38.61 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0901 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

