ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $21.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.13.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.6526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ING

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.