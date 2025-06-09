CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CRH by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $92.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

