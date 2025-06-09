Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Buys 757 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 0.6% of Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,775,000 after buying an additional 429,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,907,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,751,000 after acquiring an additional 851,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sysco by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,120,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Sysco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

