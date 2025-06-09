Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 145 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 47.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $112.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

