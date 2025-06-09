iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after acquiring an additional 48,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.