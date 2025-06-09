Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.69 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

