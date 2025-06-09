Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $255.71 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.34. The company has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

