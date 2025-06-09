Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,616,766.16. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $279.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.19 and a 200 day moving average of $264.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.