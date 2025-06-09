Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,616,766.16. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR
Progressive Price Performance
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $279.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.19 and a 200 day moving average of $264.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.