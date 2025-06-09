Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by 25 LLC

25 LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after purchasing an additional 587,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,585 shares during the last quarter.
VBR stock opened at $191.73 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.19.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
