Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,492,000 after buying an additional 451,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,100,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after buying an additional 342,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6,002.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 203,672 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,251.35. The trade was a 77.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $322,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,186.13. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,423 shares of company stock worth $4,950,619. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $111.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.47. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

