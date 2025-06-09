Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.0% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $770.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

