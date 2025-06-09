CGC Financial Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CGC Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.67 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

