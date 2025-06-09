The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Decreased by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 47.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 566.2% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 523,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,774,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX opened at $128.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

