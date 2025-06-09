4,758 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $590.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $595.38. The company has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $547.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.