Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,970 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,899,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average is $146.06. The company has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.