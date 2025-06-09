Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,358 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of IBB stock opened at $126.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.