Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 10,399 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,564,000 after buying an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,342,000 after buying an additional 2,755,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,812,000 after buying an additional 2,130,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,682,000.

SRLN stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

